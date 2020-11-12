In Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 12 November 2020 6:39 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia (MBSM) has announced that it has appointed Anamika Talwar as its new managing director, effective November 1. She replaces Mike Ponnaz, who will head Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Hong Kong.

Joining from her previous position as managing director of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Singapore, Anamika has spent over two decades building new businesses, running country operations and “driving growth and innovation,” MBSM said. She was also the regional head of strategy, insurance and business development in the Americas as well as digital transformation for the Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

“Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia is a leader in the mobility and financial services industry, and I am excited for this opportunity in Malaysia to follow the strong business momentum set by former managing director Mike Ponnaz. Our customers are the focal point of our strategy and we will continue to delight them with an evolving suite of value-added financing and insurance options tailored to their needs,” said Anamika.

During her three-year tenure at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Singapore, Anamika led the switchover to paperless digital lending and received the Digital Leader of the Year award from Women in IT Awards Asia in 2019. The company also received a number of awards for digital innovation under her leadership, such as Best Luxury Car Financing Specialist at the Singapore Business Awards 2019. Anamika has an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from Carnegie Melon University.