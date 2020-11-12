In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 12 November 2020 6:37 pm / 0 comments

Proton has launched its Certified Pre-Owned website today, offering customers a convenient way of shopping for used cars online. the Proton Certified Pre-Owned (PCPO) website lets customers browse through used car stock that is available at 36 dealers across the country, as well as to trade in their existing vehicles for deals on a brand new Proton model.

In addition to helping drive new vehicle sales, the aim of Proton’s used car management division is to help stabilise and gradually build the residual values of Proton vehicles, said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah. “By offering high quality used cars, we hope to see a general lifting of prices for all our models, making it easier for customer to obtain competitive financing rates and raising trade-in values,” he said.

To qualify for the PCPO programme, cars must be less than seven years old and have covered less than 130,000 km of mileage at the time of trade-in. These cars must also not have sustained any flood or major accident damage that may affect structural integrity, said Proton.

The 36 participating Proton outlets are required to meet qualifying criteria, both physical and financial, and agree to perform the necessary steps to prepare the trade-in stock for sale. Each car undergoes a 201-point check and is given a new battery, as well as fresh engine oil and a new oil filter.

All Proton vehicles sold through the PCPO programme receive a one-year extended warranty for engine and transmission, along with a free service that is redeemable up to six months from the date of registration, said Roslan.

Vehicles of other brands that have been traded in through the PCPO website will also be sold by Proton. Though these vehicles will not receive the extended warranty, they will still be thoroughly inspected and repaired if necessary, before they are put up for sale, he added.

The sales increases gained by Proton in 2019 made clear that an efficient means of processing customer trade-in units was key to maintaining its growth rate, the company said. Proton then established its used car management division, which was tasked with growing a network of dealers to sell used cars alongside its new units. This grew from the initial pilot project of eight Proton outlets to its present network of 36.

Interested in exploring the range of vehicles in stock in the Proton Certified Pre-Owned programme? Find out more at the PCPO website, here.