In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 November 2020 3:44 pm / 0 comments

First revealed globally back in June this year, the second-generation G22 BMW 4 Series has now been launched in Thailand. Our northern neighbours will get the big-nosed coupe in a single variant, which is the 430i M Sport, priced at 3.969 million baht (RM542,313).

For the money, the 430i packs a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a Steptronic Sport eight-speed automatic, and the coupe will take 5.8 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

An M Sport exterior package is standard here, which consists of a sporty and aerodynamic front bumper with prominent air curtains, large faux side intakes, and a V-shaped lower intake. Around back, you’ll find a pair of circular exhausts integrated into the rear bumper, which has a diffuser-like element, black trim, and side vents that mimic those up front.

The package is accompanied by M Sport suspension and brakes, while the rest of the exterior kit list includes 19-inch M double-spoke alloy wheels in a bi-colour finish, adaptive LED headlamps, a powered sunroof, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, and LED fog lamps.

On the inside, the 430i comes with an M Sport leather steering wheel, a Sensatec leather dashboard Aluminium Tetragon trim, an anthracite black headliner, along with Vernesca leather upholstery. As for the tech bits, there’s dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, ambient lighting, BMW ConnectedDrive, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, and the BMW Live Cockpit system.

Standard safety and driver assistance systems found in the Driving Assistant package includes lane departure warning, a blind spot monitor, rear-cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, rear collision prevention, and traffic sign recognition. Other features include adaptive cruise control, Parking Assistant, six airbags, and the usual array of passive systems.

According to Headlightmag, the 430i will be offered in four colours, with Black Sapphire, Dravit Grey, and Mineral White being paired with a Tacora red leather, while Arctic Race Blue comes with Cognac leather instead.