By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2020 5:26 pm

Lamborghini will introduce a new V10-powered model on November 18, which appears to be another variant of the Huracan. The teaser accompanying the announcement doesn’t provide much in the way of information, with the company merely saying the car is “based on a true story” and “from racetrack to the road.”

The latter points towards motorsport, and we can see that the vehicle under the cloth appears to sport a ventilated hood like on the Huracan GT3 Evo race car. A prominent rear wing is also visible, along with the Huracan’s distinctive LED daytime running light signature.

Reports indicate that the new model will be called the Huracan Evo STO, and the URL on Lamborghini’s Facebook posting appears to confirm this. Barring further details, the car is expected to shed even more weight compared to the current Huracan Evo, along with significant aero enhancements and possibly more power.

Currently, the Huracan Evo’s 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 makes 640 PS (631 hp) and 600 Nm of torque, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. It is capable of hitting 100 km/h from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds, and has a top speed in excess of 325 km/h.

Those numbers are pretty impressive already, but expect Lamborghini’s new creation to take things even further. We’ll find out more when the company reveals all later this week.