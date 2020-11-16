In BMW, Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2020 10:22 am / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has taken delivery of 39 Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition pick-up trucks, which will be used by its K9 unit and Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ). Recently, a task force completed the monitoring, inspection and receiving of the Hilux units at PDRM’s vehicle storage depot.

Along with the new pick-up trucks, 24 BMW R 1250 GS motorcycles will also be used to increase the efficiency of operations of PDRM’s Special Actions Unit (UTK). The handover was witnessed by YDH CP Datuk Seri Mazlan Bin Lazim, director of Bukit Aman logistics and technology department, as well as YDH SAC Adnan Bin Ahmad, chief assistant director of the transport branch, logistics and technology department.

inspection and acceptance monitoring unit (Task Force) of the K9 branch and the Criminal Investigation Department also received 39 units of Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition. Powered by a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel, it packs 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

Modifications for police use include a front bull bar with LED lights, a snorkel, a winch, a roof-mounted light bar, and matching livery. Meanwhile, the R 1250 GS units receive additional protection for the headlamp, while the body is fitted with crash bars and saddle bags. The BMW Motorrad motorcycle features a 1,254 cc boxer twin engine producing 136 PS and 143 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.