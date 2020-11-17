In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 November 2020 5:03 pm / 1 comment

Toyota has unveiled the new Proace Verso Electric, which is a fully-electric people carrier that is set to go on sale in Europe from February 2021. The new model joins the Proace Electric commercial van in the company’s line-up, and is offered in a variety of configurations.

These include three body lengths – Compact (4,609 mm), Medium (4,959 mm) and Long (5,309 mm) – with load volumes of 280, 640, and 1,060 litres with all seats in place. Meanwhile, four grades will also be offered, including the practical Combi and Shuttle versions, as well as the more sophisticated Family and VIP options, with up to nine seats possible.

The electric powertrain is made up to a floor-mounted lithium-ion battery pack, which comes in two versions. The first is a 50-kWh unit that provides a range of up to 230 km on a full charge, while a 75-kWh option offers up to 330 km – both are based on WLTP data.

Regardless of the battery chosen, both will power an electric motor on the front axle that is rated at 136 PS (134 hp) and 260 Nm of torque. This is good for a maximum top speed of 130 km/h, as well as a towing capacity with a braked trailer of one tonne (including a 50% payload on board). Toyota also throws in an eight-year/160,000-km warranty on the battery for peace of mind ownership.

As standard, all versions of the MPV are equipped with a 7.4-kW onboard AC charger, which can be upgraded to a unit that supports 11 kW for faster charging, as a cost option. The Proace Verso Electric uses a Type 2 connection for AC charging, although Toyota did not provide details about charging times with this method.

However, the company did provide more information about DC charging, which is another charging method supported by the MPV. With a CCS connection and when plugged into a 100-kW charging station, the 50-kWH battery takes around half an hour to be recharged, while the 75-kWh battery requires 45 minutes.

The powertrain also comes with an E-toggle control to select between Drive, Reverse, Neutral, Park, and Regenerative Braking, with another switch dedicated to cycling through the available drive modes – Eco and Normal.

On the equipment front, the EV gets heated seats, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, DAB digital radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, keyless entry, an electronic parking brake, and auto-folding mirrors as standard, while things like satellite-based navigation and automatic air-conditioning are optional.

Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of systems is also present here, including Pre-Collision System (PCS) with pedestrian detection, full-range Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Road Sign Assist (RSA). Add-ons include front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree rear camera and, on higher grade models, a Blind Spot Monitor.