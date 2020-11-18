In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2020 6:42 pm / 0 comments

After the worldwide launch of the 2021 Triumph Trident 660, the new middleweight naked sports is now in Thailand, priced at 309,000 baht (RM41,383). This is really a surprise as Triumph has a manufacturing facility in the Land of Smiles and is geared for high volume production of a potentially popular model such as the Trident 660.

On a direct exchange basis, the price of the Trident 660 in Thailand is attractive in terms of the specification offered, bringing it close to offerings from Japanese makers. As an example, the Honda CB650R is priced at 309,060 baht (RM41,833) while the Yamaha XSR700, using the same engine configuration as the Trident 660 retails at 339,000 baht (RM45,886) while the Street Triple 765 RS goes for 490,000 baht (RM55,361) but is priced at RM67,700 in Malaysia.

From this pricing trend, it is unlikely the Trident 660 will have the same price in Malaysia as our neighbours up north as there are other costs to be considered before it is sold in the local motorcycle market. However, the CB650R is sold in Malaysia with a sticker price of RM43,499 which means the Trident 660 would have to be sold at or near the same price in order to be competitive.

The Trident 660 carries an inline-triple, liquid-cooled with 12-valves and DOHC, putting out a claimed 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The Trident 660 delivers most of its torque across 90% of the rev range, complementing the six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch.

Suspension on the Trident is with Showa 41 mm diameter upside-down separate function forks (SFF) that has non-adjustable rebound and compression damping in separate fork legs while the back end uses a Showa monoshock with adjustable preload. A pair of Nissin two-piston callipers grab 310 mm discs with a single 255 mm disc on the back wheel.

Ride-by-wire gives the Trident 660 two riding modes – Road and Rain – with switchable traction control (done via instrument menu option). Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is a round, colour TFT-LCD screen with “white on black” readout while LED lighting is used throughout.