In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2020 1:41 pm / 0 comments

Scheduled for November 19 is the launch of the 2021 BMW Motorrad S1000R naked sports bike. A teaser video has been released, featuring stunt rider Chris Pfeiffer turning doughnuts on the new S1000R.

With the tagline “Awaken the Daredevil”, it appears BMW Motorrad may be raising the ante for it’s later-class naked sports, to address fresh competition. Rivals to the S1000R in the naked litre bike category include the Ducati Streetfighter V4, the third generation KTM Super Duke R, Aprilia Tuono V4, Triumph Speed Triple 1050, Yamaha MT-10, Honda CB1000R, Suzuki GSX-S 1000, Kawasaki Z H2 and the MV Agusta Brutale 1000.

The current model S1000R carries an inline four-cylinder mill displacing 999 cc. Power output is rated at 165 hp at 11,000 and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm.

Priced at RM82,006 in 2018, the S1000R has been somewhat of an unsung hero in BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s catalogue with most riders preferring the S1000RR super bike or the R1250GS adventure-tourer. Assuming BMW Motorrad intends taking the fight to the Streetfighter V4, we would expect a serious jump in horsepower, along with high tech bits like electronic suspension, full-colour TFT-LCD and BMW Motorrad Connectivity.