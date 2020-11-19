In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2020 11:56 am / 0 comments

Bridging the divide between road and track is the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 which receives a major makeover with redesigned bodywork to manage engine heat. This was something we noted in our review of the first generation Ducati SuperSport S and the upcoming SuperSport 950 now has styling reminiscent of the Panigale.

The slab-sided look of the previous SuperSport is gone, replaced by a double-vented fairing resembling the unit on Ducati’s Panigale series super bikes with the bottom of the fairing extending to cover the exhaust canister. Ducati says thought has gone into engine heat management and the redesigned bodywork which flows more fresh air to the rider’s legs now forms a homogenous unit with a fuel tank, lending the 2021 SuperSport 950 a blended, flowing look.

Also taking cues from the Panigale is the new LED headlight with DRL, housed in the reshaped front cowl that features a two-step height adjustable screen. The DRL is still the same unibrow shape as previous, but now subtler in shape and providing a soft glow with the twin headlights separating function for high and low beam.

In the engine room, things stay the same, with the 937 cc Testastretta 11 V-twin now Euro 5 compliant. Power for the 2021 SuperSport 950 is now 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, no change from the 2017 SuperSport despite revisions to the intake and exhaust systems.





The difference between the base model SuperSport 950 and the SuperSport 950 S is in the suspension department. The base model gets fully-adjustable 43 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down forks and preload/rebound adjustable Sachs monoshock while the ‘S’ version gets fully-adjustable Ohlins 48 mm upside-down forks and Ohlins monoshock.

No change in the braking system, the 2021 SuperSport using Brembo’s tried and tested M4.32 Monobloc radial-mount, four-piston callipers on twin 320 mm semi-floating brake discs, activated by a radial master cylinder. At the back, a two-piston calliper on 245 mm disc does stopping duty and Bosch Cornering ABS is standard fitment for the SuperSport 950.

Inside the cockpit, the previous LCD monochrome display is gone, replaced with a full-colour TFT-LCD that is multimedia ready with the addition of the optional Ducati Multimedia System that allows connection to the rider’s smartphone. Riding aids, governed by a six-axis inertial management unit (IMU) include traction control, wheelie control, three ride modes and an up-and-down quick shifter.

Seat height is a rider-friendly 801 mm and there is an option of a low set which puts the rider 790 mm off the ground. The seat unit has been reshaped to provide more comfort as well as more longitudinal distance to give taller riders more space.

No change in weight for the 2021 SuperSport 950, coming in at 210 kg ready to ride, same as the outgoing 2017 SuperSport while fuel capacity also stays the same, 16-litres. For paint options, the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in only one choice, Ducati Red with Glossy Black wheels, while the SuperSport 950 S gets two selections – Ducati Red or Artic White Silk, both choices coming with Glossy Black wheels and a Ducati Red “tag”.