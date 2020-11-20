In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 November 2020 11:33 am / 0 comments

Getting a revamp for the upcoming model year is the 2021 BMW Motorrad G310R naked sports (the 2017 model G310R retails at RM26,900 in Malaysia). For 2021, the G310R is now Euro 5 emissions compliant and receives a makeover in the form of a new headlight and paint scheme options.

Mechanically unchanged from the previous model, the 2021 G310R carries a liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with four valves, displacing 313 cc with engine orientation reversed to place the intake at the front. Power output is claimed to be. 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and torque is listed at 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

New inside the engine room is ride-by-wire throttle that offers better engine response with automatic idle speed increase when the clutch is let out to prevent stalling when moving off from standstill. For the six-speed gearbox, a new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch is added, reducing rear wheel hop during hard downshifting and reducing lever effort.

The G310R now comes with span adjustable brake and clutch levers in four positions, with position 1 bringing the lever six millimetres closer to the bar from standard (position 3). LED lighting is now used throughout on the G310R including LED indicators including an LED DRL.

Cosmetic makeover for the G310R includes Titanium Grey Metallic paint for the alternator, clutch and coolant pump covers as well as footrest plate and rear grab handle. There are three paint options for the 2021 BMW Motorrad G310R – the base colour of Cosmic Black, now accompanied by Polar White, while a third “Sport” option has Limestone Metallic with red “R” graphics, complemented by wheels and frame painted red.