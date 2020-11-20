In Bikes, GPX Racing, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 November 2020 5:16 pm / 1 comment

Originating from Thailand, home-grown brand GPX Racing has launched its first scooter, the 2021 GPX Racing Drone. The entire design of the 150 cc scooter is GPX Racing’s own which technical development was done in conjunction with scooter maker SYM of Taiwan.

The GPX Racing Drone is powered by a single-cylinder, 149.6 cc engine fed by EFI mated to a CVT transmission as is the norm for scooters. No power numbers for the engine are available but fuel is carried in a 7.5-litre tank and the under seat storage, with an 18-litre capacity, can hold a full-face helmet.

Aside from its sporty and dynamic looks, the Drone also comes modern rider conveniences such as smart key system with alarm, LED lighting throughout with LED DRLs. Other accessories include a smoked windshield, USB charging port and full digital LCD meter.

Rolling on 14-inch wheels, the Drone wear 100/90 rubber in front and a 110/80 tyre at the back, with single hydraulic discs – 260 mm front and 220 mm rear – doing the stopping. Front suspension uses conventional telescopic forks while the back end of the drone has twin shock absorbers with three-step adjustable preload.

The 2021 GPX Racing Drone is sold at a price of 65,900 baht (RM8,895) and there are six colour options for the rider to choose from. Warranty for the drone is three-years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first.