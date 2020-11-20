In Cars, Local News, Maxus / By Anthony Lim / 20 November 2020 8:05 pm / 0 comments

Weststar Maxus has announced that the Maxus T60 4WD Automatic is now on sale in Malaysia. The pick-up was previewed in June last year, and it was mentioned at that point that the launch for the vehicle was towards the end of the year, following homologation, so it has been a while coming. It was also stated at that point that local assembly was also slated to begin sometime in the fourth-quarter of last year.

Some changes have come about since that showing. Two variants of the T60 were supposed to have been available, a manual and a high-spec auto, but there is no mention at all of the six-speed manual transmission option in both the communication and on the website, so that looks to have been dropped. As such, the only variant is a T60 4WD Automatic.

No change to the powertrain unit, which is a VM Motori 2.8 litre four-cylinder DOHC VGT turbodiesel offering 150 hp at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed Punch automatic transmission.

Also present is a BorgWarner electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system, which can be engaged via a rotary 2H-4H-4L dial without stopping. Three drive modes are available – Normal, Eco and Power. Also on is an Eaton mechanical differential lock, which is claimed by Maxus to be the “best of its kind in the world.” As for wheels, the 17-inchers seen previously have been replaced by 19-inch alloys, which are shod with 255/55 profile Continental tyres.

Elsewhere, the equipment levels remain, and exterior kit includes auto LED headlights with auto high beam, LED daytime running lights, front/rear fog lamps, aluminium roof rack rails, a stainless steel sports bar, side steps, power-folding side mirrors and a bedliner.

Inside, the T60 features black leather upholstery, a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control switches, keyless entry with push start ignition, automatic air-conditioning and an integrated 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Also on are a reverse camera, rain sensing wipers, anti-UV green glass and fully-electric adjustable front seats (first in the class, claims Maxus), with a six-way unit for the driver and a four-way unit for the front passenger.

Safety-wise, the ANCAP five-star rated T60 is equpped with four airbags (front and side), ABS, EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill start assist control and hill descent control. It’s also equipped with roll movement intervention (RMI), which recognises the threat of an impending roll over and intuitively applies the brakes to resist and return control and stability to the vehicle.

Other safety equipment consists of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), two Isofix anchorage points and blind spot assist, the function available through the side mirrors from a vehicle speed of 30 km/h. Maxus also highlights the use of ventilated disc brakes on the front and rear, which is unique in the class (most trucks run rear drum brakes).

Six exterior colours are available, and these are Obsidian Black, Agate Red, Lava Grey, Blanc White, Aurora Silver and Ocean Blue. The Maxus T60 4WD Automatic is priced at RM99,888 (without insurance and road tax), which is close to the indicative price bandied for it last year.

The pick-up comes with a five-year or 130,000 km warranty as well as a three-year or 65,000 km free service package inclusive of parts, lubricants and labour, and 24/7 nationwide road assistance. Service interval is also longer than the industry standard, at every 15,000 km.

So what do you think, would you get this pick-up truck over the usual suspects?

GALLERY: Maxus T60 Malaysian preview, 2019