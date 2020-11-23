In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2020 9:42 am / 3 comments

While only recently entering the Malaysian market, for India the 2021 Yamaha MT-15 – priced at 139,900 INR (RM7,722, Malaysia price RM11,998), gives riders a colour customisation option for their purchase. Aside the three base colours – Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Ice Fluo-Vermillion – India Yamaha Motor gives a choice of 11 colours, three for the bodywork and four for the wheels, allowing the buyer to mix and match.

For the body, the three base colours mentioned earlier are matched to four wheel colours – Vermillion, Gold, Racing Blue and Neon Green – giving a total of 14 colour variants of the MT-15 with an uncharge of 143,900 INR (RM7,943) applied. The base colour MT-15 is available through India Yamaha’s network of dealers.

The custom option, called “Customise Your Warrior”, can be purchased via placing an order through the preferred dealer with deliveries commencing January 2021 for orders placed now. The decision to provide India market customers with a choice of mixing and matching colours came about after positive market response to the Ice Fluo-Vermillion MT-15 variant, compared to Malaysia which gets two colour options – Yamaha Blue and Ice Fluo.

In India, the MT-15 sports naked comes with a VVA 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. A six-speed transmission equipped with slipper and assist clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

The India model MT-15 comes with a single hydraulic brake disc front and rear, equipped with single-channel ABS while the Malaysia market model does without. However, for India, the 2021 Yamaha MT-15 comes with conventional telescopic forks in front while Malaysia’s Yamaha MT-15 gets upside-down forks with gold-anodised fork tubes.

Other specifications for the MT-15 remain unchanged between India and Malaysia market MT-15 models, including 10.4-litre fuel, LED lighting, and digital instrument panel. However, the MT-15 sold in India also comes with market specific optional accessories such as USB charging port, LED turn signals, tandem footrest for passengers riding side-saddle while a saree guard for the rear wheel is standard.