25 November 2020

The second-generation Honda N-One arrived with most of its retro styling carried over from the previous car, which was itself inspired by the N360 of the Sixties. The kei-class car now gets a sportier slant with parts from Mugen, with parts for its exterior and chassis.

Exterior augmentations begin with the gloss black front chin spoiler that is fitted to the N-One’s front bumper, joined by a carbon-fibre license plate surround. Further along are side skirt extensions, bookended by a set of 15-inch forged aluminium wheels which also reduce the N-One’s unsprung mass. Up top, the roof spoiler gets an extension piece as well.

Performance-related upgrades for the N-One include an exhaust system that can be specified with a choice of carbon-fibre, stainless steel or titanium outlets, and two different styles of aluminium oil filler cap in five colours each. A high-performance air intake filter is due to be available in January.

Also available are carbon-look exterior decals, Mugen badging, license plate bolts, window shrouds and side mirror coating, while inside, the N-One interior can fitted with optional parts such as Mugen floor mats, sports pedals, shift knobs in either carbon-fibre, leather or aluminium.

The Mugen range of accessories leaves the N-One’s base powertrain untouched, which remains a 658 cc three-cylinder engine that is naturally aspirated in the Original and Premium variants, producing 58 PS at 7,300 rpm and 65 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm.

Meanwhile, the Premium Tourer and RS variants gain turbocharging for outputs of 64 PS at 6,000 rpm and 104 Nm at 2,600 rpm. Both engines are paired with continuously variable transmission and front- or all-wheel-drive, with the top RS variant being FWD only and available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The N-One is offered with a Rear Seat Reminder to alert the driver to any rear seat occupants, just in case, while additional features include auto high beam and reverse pedal misapplication control, AEB, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist and traffic sign recognition.

