25 November 2020

Besides the Audi TTS competition plus, the four rings also unveiled a ‘bronze selection’ special model for the TT and TTS, available for order by Europeans in the spring of 2021.

Bronze has been a thing in the world of watches for some time now, and here is the warm tone in a car. No patina here though, thankfully. The bronze selection package by Audi Sport GmbH sees the TT Coupe and Roadster get bronze elements on the seat trim, centre console and air vents. Besides the fine paint finish, there are also copper contrasting stitching on the sports seats. No interior pics were supplied, so we can only imagine for now.

Choose from chronos gray, glacier white and mythos black exterior colours, which match the bronze hue of the 20-inch 5-V-spoke star design wheels. The Audi rings in the same colour on the side sills is a simple but nice touch.

Bronze accents aside, the bronze selection comes highly specified. In addition to LED lights front and rear, buyers will get a B&O sound system, ‘aluminium drift’ inlays and an expanded leather package with contrasting stitch. The honeycomb insert of the Singleframe grille is painted in gloss black for the TT and matte titanium black for the TTS. The regular car gets two exhaust pipes while the TTS comes with its usual quad tips.

The bronze selection package will cost 6,190 euros including 19% VAT (RM30,128) for the TT and 4,490 euros (RM21,854) for the TTS. The regular TT Coupe and Roadster is powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine in 197 PS or 245 PS tunes, while the TTS packs in 306 PS in a small body.