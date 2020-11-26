In Bikes, International Bike News, Kymco / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2020 6:04 pm / 1 comment

2021 Kymco F9 electric scooter

Introduced in an online launch, Taiwanese scooter maker Kymco has taken the covers off the 2021 Kymco F9 electric scooter, KRV and DT X360 scooters. Featuring unique designs, each Kymco scooter comes with design and engineering firsts for the scooter world.

The F9, as an electric scooter, use a 40 Ah battery driving a 9.4 kW DC electric motor capable of producing 30 Nm of torque. It is the first electric two-wheeler in the world to use a two-speed electric gearbox and is capable of accelerating from 0-50 km/h in three seconds.

On a full battery charge, the f9 has approximately 120 km of range and a governed top speed of 110 km/h. Connected to a fast charger, the F9’s battery reaches full capacity in two hours and amongst the equipment fit out are 14-inch wheels, front and rear disc brakes, a weight of 107 kg and seat height of 790 mm.

2021 Kymco KRV

Meanwhile, the KRV scooter is more conventional, powered by a single-cylinder OHC engine displacing 175.1 cc, with power output claimed to be 16.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Kymco claims this is the first scooter in the world to use an independent swingarm like that found in motorcycles.

Power get to the rear from the engine via belt drive and the KRV is equipped with ABS, traction control, LED lighting and smart key. Braking is with hydraulic discs front and rear with fuel contained in a 7.2-litre tank, twin rear shock absorbers and digital instrument display.

2021 Kymco DT X360

Another new scooter model from Kymco is the DT X360, inspired by the world of dual-purpose motorcycles and coming with wide, hand protector equipped handlebars. The DT X360 comes with an upright seating position, dual-purpose tyres and lightweight 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels.

Power for the DT X360 comes from a 320.6 cc single-cylinder OHC mill, producing 28.4 hp at 7.250 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5,750 rom. Aside from a smart key system, the DT X360 comes with a colour LCD display, traction control, disc brakes, a 12.5-litre fuel tank and twin rear shock absorbers.

