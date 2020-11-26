In Cars, Ferrari, International News, Motorsports / By Anthony Lim / 26 November 2020 12:46 pm / 1 comment

Ferrari has unveiled the 488 GT Modificata, a limited edition model that combines the performance attributes of the company’s 488 GT3 and 488 GTE racecars and adds more tech – and performance – into the equation, free of the constraints brought about by the FIA’s Balance of Performance regulations.

The alterations start with revised aerodynamics, with the car getting completely revamped high-downforce aerodynamics that shifts the pressure centre forward, resulting in higher front downforce but without extra overall drag. Apart from an aluminium roof and uprights, the Modificata’s bodywork similar to the GTE, made up entirely of carbon-fibre.

The 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8, meanwhile, features specific components and the carry-over of materials from the racing engine, and the use of “innovative solutions” and more extreme high-performance mapping has bumped the output tune to 700 PS (690 hp). Elsewhere, the transmission gets a carbon-fibre clutch and different transmission ratios to manage the increased output from the mill.

The car’s suspension comes from the 488 GTE, and it also gets a new Brembo brake system with low residual torque callipers, which is coupled to the ABS system taken from the 488 GT3 Evo. Other standard fit bits include a V-Box acquisition system, which is combined with a Bosch telemetry data acquisition system, a passenger seat and a high-resolution rearview camera as well as a tyre temperature and pressure monitoring system.

The company says that a wide range of customisation options for both the exterior and interior will be available for the Modificata. It added that production of the track special will be limited, as will access to the car – only drivers who have recently participated in Competizioni GT or Club Competizioni GT in a Ferrari will be eligible to get their hands on one.

