Indonesia has become the first country in the ASEAN region to launch the Lexus UX 300e, which is being priced at 1.245 billion rupiah (RM358,767). The model made its global debut back in November last year as Lexus’ first battery electric vehicle (BEV), so by default, it is also the first fully-electric car to be brought in by Lexus Indonesia (CBU from Japan).

With that price tag, the UX 300e is the priciest in the local UX range, with the closest to it being the UX 200 F Sport that goes for 925 million rupiah (RM267,428), followed by the UX 250h hybrid at 915 million rupiah (RM264,530) and the base UX 200 at 885 million rupiah (RM255,857).

To provide peace of mind ownership to customers who do purchase a UX 300e, Lexus Indonesia includes an eight-year/unlimited-mileage warranty for the EV, covering both the vehicle and battery pack. This is five years more than its normal and there’s also a five-year free service package that includes parts and labour – the latter is standard for every Lexus vehicle sold there.

“Toyota has decided to make its EV mark in Indonesia with Lexus because battery electric vehicles have yet to become affordable, and therefore premium segment customers are most prepared,” said PT Toyota Astra Motor marketing director Anton Jimmi Suwandy in a previous report. This is said to be the trigger for Toyota’s electrified vehicle strategy in Indonesia, as the country aims to be an EV powerhouse in its region.

On the car itself, the UX 300e features an electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, which drives the front wheels through a two-stage reduction gear. The top speed is 160 km/h and the zero to 100 km/h sprint takes 7.5 seconds.

The motor is powered by a 54.3-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted on the vehicle floor, providing up 300 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the UX 300e supports AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection, which takes about five to six hours using a wallbox or public charging stations in the country (Stasiun Pengisian Kendaraan Listrik Umum or SPKLU).

Lexus Indonesia will install a wallbox that outputs 7.4 kW in the homes of customers for free, and provides a household socket charging cable – the latter is a slow charger requiring around 24 hours for a full charge.

Aside from AC charging, the EV also accepts DC fast charging up to 50 kW through a CHAdeMO port on the left side of the vehicle, which takes around 50 minutes to get from a zero to 80% state of charge.

In terms of equipment, the UX 300e comes with LED headlamps, 17-inch wheels, a powered tailgate with hands-free function, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.3-inch infotainment display, a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, semi-aniline leather upholstery, keyless entry and start, a powered sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Safety-wise, it gets 10 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, a 360-degree view camera, a blind spot monitor and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of systems, which includes a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert and adaptive high beam assist.

