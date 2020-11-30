In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 November 2020 4:10 pm / 3 comments

Honda UK has announced the updated 2021 CR-V Hybrid. To start, the CR-V i-MMD Hybrid is the only model that’s available for purchase in the UK. Prices start from £30,180 (RM164k), and the 2021 model year comes with a few upgrades.

To start, the C-segment SUV gets blue surrounds on the Honda badges, and the tailgate now sports the e:HEV nomenclature. Other visual upgrades include a new set of 18-inch wheels and privacy glass. For the cabin, there are new silver trims applied onto the centre console, door cards, and dashboard. The range-topping CR-V EX gains a wireless smartphone charging tray, too.

Powering the SUV is the same 2.0 litre i-MMD powertrain as before. The four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC petrol engine is augmented with a pair of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery to deliver a total system output of 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. Honda says front-wheel drive models deliver an average fuel consumption of 5.57 litres per 100 km, whereas AWD models manage 6.0 L/100 km. CO2 emissions is 151 g/km and 161 g/km respectively.

Further tweaks include uprated suspension, which the automaker says provides a more linear handling response. These tweaks also increase low longitudinal rigidity for better ride compliance, whereas the dual-pinion variable ratio electric power steering has been further refined for easier low-speed manoeuvrability. Honda Sensing is available, too.

Honda UK boss, Rebecca Stead said: “The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda’s range and history it is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging market place, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer’s lives that little bit easier.”