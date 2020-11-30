Honda UK has announced the updated 2021 CR-V Hybrid. To start, the CR-V i-MMD Hybrid is the only model that’s available for purchase in the UK. Prices start from £30,180 (RM164k), and the 2021 model year comes with a few upgrades.
To start, the C-segment SUV gets blue surrounds on the Honda badges, and the tailgate now sports the e:HEV nomenclature. Other visual upgrades include a new set of 18-inch wheels and privacy glass. For the cabin, there are new silver trims applied onto the centre console, door cards, and dashboard. The range-topping CR-V EX gains a wireless smartphone charging tray, too.
Powering the SUV is the same 2.0 litre i-MMD powertrain as before. The four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC petrol engine is augmented with a pair of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery to deliver a total system output of 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. Honda says front-wheel drive models deliver an average fuel consumption of 5.57 litres per 100 km, whereas AWD models manage 6.0 L/100 km. CO2 emissions is 151 g/km and 161 g/km respectively.
Further tweaks include uprated suspension, which the automaker says provides a more linear handling response. These tweaks also increase low longitudinal rigidity for better ride compliance, whereas the dual-pinion variable ratio electric power steering has been further refined for easier low-speed manoeuvrability. Honda Sensing is available, too.
Honda UK boss, Rebecca Stead said: “The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda’s range and history it is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging market place, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer’s lives that little bit easier.”
Don’t just the price. Improve the cabin insulation then CRV can consider premium already.
… with steering rack, fuel pump, un-even panel gap issues. Oh, we have solved the oil dilution issue because we have removed the turbocharger now.
This car looked good during launch. Now, it is like a pregnant manatee.