In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 1 December 2020 10:53 am / 0 comments

The ninth Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) is set to be located in Japan and will begin welcoming visitors in 2021. Located in the Chiba prefecture next to Tokyo, the latest PEC will feature a 2.1-km circuit track, a dynamics area, an off-road track, a racing simulator, a restaurant and meeting rooms for corporate events.

According to Porsche, the 2.1-km track will reproduce famous corners from various racetracks around the world, including the Nürburgring’s Karussell (Carousel) and Laguna Seca’s Corkscrew. It adds that unlike other PECs that have relatively flat tracks, the specific natural topography of the site will produce an undulating track.

The centrepiece of PEC Tokyo will be a large building with a design inspired by Edo Kiriko, a traditional Japanese craft where diagonal lines called yaraimon created a distinctive pattern. This will be applied to the exterior of the building to protect it from damage and dirt, while the interior will be styled to conjure up images of plaster-work and Japanese gardens.

“Porsche is all about unique customer experiences and our worldwide Porsche Experience Centres embody this approach which cannot be found elsewhere in the automotive world,” said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board, sales and marketing at Porsche. “Our Japanese customers love the sportiness and exclusivity of our products – with the new Porsche Experience Centre, they will get a great location to live this passion and share it with others,” he added.

Other PECs are located in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hockenheim, and Franciacorta (scheduled to open in 2021). Closer to home, Porsche Asia Pacific offers various driving experience events that are held at the Sepang International Circuit.