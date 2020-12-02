In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2020 1:08 pm / 6 comments

First revealed back in June this year, the new Lexus IS facelift has now been launched in Thailand, where it only offered as a hybrid – the IS 300h – with three trim levels to choose from – Luxury, Premium and F Sport.

Prices start from 2.69 million baht (RM362,420) for the base Luxury, followed by the mid-range Premium that goes for 3.37 million baht (RM454,035), while at the top of the heap, the F Sport retails at 3.89 million baht (RM524,095). Included in the prices is a four-year/unlimited-mileage warranty as well as a 10-year/unlimited warranty for the 192-cell nickel-metal hydride hybrid battery.

In IS 300h spec, the powertrain consists of a 2AR-FXE 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 181 PS (178 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque from 4,200 to 5,400 rpm. The mill is helped along by an electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp) and 300 Nm, contributing to a total system output of 223 PS (220 hp).

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an E-CVT, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. In terms of efficiency, the IS 300h offers an average fuel consumption of 19.23 km/l (5.2 l/100 km) and emits 122 g/km of CO2. Drivers will get three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – with the Luxury and Premium trims, while the F Sport gets a fourth Sport+ mode – an EV powertrain mode is also available on all trims

In terms of standard equipment, the Luxury comes with passive suspension, 18-inch aluminium wheels in a five-twin-spoke design (with 235/45 tyres), single-beam LED headlamps, LED DRLs, synthetic leather upholstery, front electrically powered seats, a 4.2-inch Optitron TFT digital gauge cluster display, paddle shifters, two-zone climate control with rear vents, passive cruise control, along with keyless entry and start.

For entertainment, there’s a Lexus Premium 10-speaker sound system and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that support Apple CarPlay. The latter is upgraded to a 10.3-inch unit with navigation function on the Premium, while other enhancements include smooth leather upholstery, a memory function for the driver’s seat, heating and ventilation functions for the front seats and a powered rear sunshade.

For the exterior, the Premium gets triple-beam LED headlamps, larger 19-inch wheels in a multi-spoke design (with 235/40 tyres) and electrochromic side mirrors. The F Sport improves upon the Premium with adaptive suspension, a sliding moonroof, 19-inch wheels in a five-twin-spoke design, a staggered tyre setup (235/40 front and 265/35 rear). Inside, the F Sport gets a larger eight-inch TFT LCD digital instrument cluster, along with an F Sport-specific steering wheel and gear lever.

On the safety front, all three trims share the following items: Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDIM), traction control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist and seven airbags.

Only the Premium and F Sport receive a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and panoramic view monitor, along with Lexus’ Pre-Collision Safety System (PCS), Lane Change Assist and Lane Tracing Assist with Steering Wheel Vibration.

Currently in its third generation, the IS’ second facelift includes a host of comprehensive revisions, including a new spindle grille that employs a 3D polyhedral structure where the spindle motif combines with a mesh pattern. The sharper appearance also features a more sculpted sides and rear end, the latter highlighted by sleeker taillights that are linked by a light bar.

As for the interior, the changes aren’t as prominent, with a slightly revised dashboard that sees the infotainment screen being brought closer to the driver for better touch ergonomics, along with reshaped air vents – circular at the corners, slimmer rectangles in the middle.

The IS’ body is also more rigid thanks to reinforced radiator side supports, additional front-side-member weld points, and optimised reinforcement structures from the C-pillars to the sides of the roof. For the chassis, lighter coil springs and forged aluminium control arms bring the unsprung weight down, while the swing-valve dampers are new (standard on the Luxury and Premium) and contain ultra-low-velocity valves for better ride and handling.

The IS will be available in 10 exterior colours in Thailand, and depending on the trim level and chosen finish, there are also three leather colours to choose from. The only fixed item is the interior trim type, with the Luxury fitted with black metallic trim, Shimamoku in the Premium, and satin chrome with the F Sport.