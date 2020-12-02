In Acura, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 2 December 2020 10:49 am / 0 comments

Here’s a brief teaser of the production 2022 Acura MDX, which will be officially revealed on December 8 in the US. Seen it before? That might be because the Acura MDX Prototype that we saw in October was a production car in all but name.

The MDX, which is the flagship model for Honda’s luxury brand, “delivers on the styling, performance and technology showcased in the MDX Prototype,” Acura says. Not much has been revealed so far, but the brand says that its redesigned fourth-generation SUV (much sharper looking than the outgoing car) sits on a new platform with double-wishbone front suspension, an MDX first.

Also confirmed is a 3.5 litre VTEC V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. US buyers can also option the fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) when the 2022 Acura MDX arrives at dealers early next year.

The MDX Type S, Acura’s first high-performance SUV variant, will follow in the summer of next year. When the MDX Prototype was revealed, Acura said that the Type S will come with a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 with an estimated 355 hp and 480 Nm, paired to the same 10-speed auto and SH-AWD combo. How about Brembo four-piston brake calipers at all corners for your SUV?

The original 2001 MDX was the industry’s first three-row SUV to be based on a unibody platform, boasting better comfort, space and performance compared to truck-based SUVs of the time. It won the 2001 North American Truck of the Year award and has since gone on to be America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, with cumulative sales topping one million units.

Not bad looking, right? To get a feel on Acura today, check out the smaller RDX SUV and the rather sexy TLX sports sedan that was revealed earlier this year.

GALLERY: Acura MDX Prototype