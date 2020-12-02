In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 2 December 2020 12:25 pm / 5 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has given the W205 Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line a minor update, with the primary change being a revision to the suspension setup. When it made its debut in November 2018, the facelifted C-Class variant came with the automaker’s Airmatic suspension, and that has now been replaced by a Sports suspension.

That and the inclusion of Live Traffic information to the multimedia setup are the only two changes to the car, although the omission of Airmatic has also brought the price down. Prior to this, the C 300 AMG Line was priced at RM293,800 with the SST exemption that is in place until December 31. Now, that has dropped by RM2,000 to RM291,800 (on-the-road, without insurance) until the end of the year.

Otherwise, no changes to the visuals, powertrain or equipment levels. The C 300 is equipped with a M264 2.0 litre twin-scroll turbocharged engine offering 255 hp (258 PS) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm between 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. Paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission, the mill is able to get the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and on to a 250 km/h top speed.

Click to enlarge.

Specifications for the variant, which rides on 19-inch five twin-spoke AMG wheels and 225/40 front and 255/35 profile tyres, include an AMG Line exterior, Multibeam LED with Ultra Range headlamps and adaptive highbeam assist as well as an electronic panoramic sunroof.

Inside there’s an AMG Line interior, complete with black open pore ash wood trim. A choice of three interior colour schemes (black, brown and red) are available, and kit includes an AMG sports steering wheel finished in nappa leather and an Audio 20 GPS system with smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The model also features a Burmester surround sound system.

Safety and driver assistance equipment includes a surround view camera as well as active lane keeping assist, blind spot assist, Parktronic parking assist and active brake assist.

GALLERY: 2019 W205 Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line facelift