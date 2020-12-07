The market launch of the Ford Bronco has been delayed by Covid-19 issues affecting Ford’s suppliers. The initial plan was for the much-anticipated rugged SUV to reach showrooms in spring 2021, but deliveries will now begin in summer next year.
“Deliveries will begin the summer rather than the spring. That’s being driven by Covid-related challenges some of our suppliers are experiencing,” Ford spokesman Said Deep said, reported by Reuters. Deep added that the suppliers have had development work for tooling delayed by the pandemic, and that Ford was monitoring the outbreak closely.
The Blue Oval will start putting together the Bronco at its factory in Wayne, Michigan in the spring. This issue only affects the Bronco – the smaller and “more urban” Bronco Sport SUV is built in Mexico and Ford has already started shipping the junior model.
Clockwise from top: Bronco 4-door, Bronco Sport, Bronco 2-door
Order taking for the Bronco was supposed to start today (December 7), but will now be pushed forward to mid-January 2021. The reborn Jeep Wrangler-rivalling Bronco, which shares a platform with our Ranger T6, is seriously cool – more on the full-fat model here and the junior Bronco Sport here.
As of Sunday night, more than 14.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the US, and of that total, over 282,200 people have died. A record 101,487 Covid patients were in US hospitals on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, and experts say that hospitals are on the brink of being overwhelmed.
GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
-
-
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
-
-
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
-
-
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
-
-
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
-
-
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
-
-
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
-
-
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
-
-
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
-
-
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
-
-
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
-
