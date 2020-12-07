In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 7 December 2020 1:16 pm / 0 comments

The market launch of the Ford Bronco has been delayed by Covid-19 issues affecting Ford’s suppliers. The initial plan was for the much-anticipated rugged SUV to reach showrooms in spring 2021, but deliveries will now begin in summer next year.

“Deliveries will begin the summer rather than the spring. That’s being driven by Covid-related challenges some of our suppliers are experiencing,” Ford spokesman Said Deep said, reported by Reuters. Deep added that the suppliers have had development work for tooling delayed by the pandemic, and that Ford was monitoring the outbreak closely.

The Blue Oval will start putting together the Bronco at its factory in Wayne, Michigan in the spring. This issue only affects the Bronco – the smaller and “more urban” Bronco Sport SUV is built in Mexico and Ford has already started shipping the junior model.

Clockwise from top: Bronco 4-door, Bronco Sport, Bronco 2-door

Order taking for the Bronco was supposed to start today (December 7), but will now be pushed forward to mid-January 2021. The reborn Jeep Wrangler-rivalling Bronco, which shares a platform with our Ranger T6, is seriously cool – more on the full-fat model here and the junior Bronco Sport here.

As of Sunday night, more than 14.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the US, and of that total, over 282,200 people have died. A record 101,487 Covid patients were in US hospitals on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, and experts say that hospitals are on the brink of being overwhelmed.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco