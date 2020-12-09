In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 December 2020 9:49 am / 0 comments

Ford has introduced a new version of its F-150 called the Tremor, which is perfect for those who find the FX4 package a little lacking in terms of off-road capability, but don’t want to step up to the Raptor.

Available for the 2021 model year, the F-150 Tremor is based on the SuperCrew configuration with a bed measuring 5.5 feet. Power comes from a 3.5 litre EcoBoost V6 engine that pushes out 400 hp and 678 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

The company is offered the pick-up with standard, mid and high equipment groups, all of which included significant suspension upgrades over a regular F-150. These include retuned springs front and rear for increased ground clearance, while the front hub knuckles and upper control arms have also been revised.

New Tremor-specific monotube dampers have also been added to the front, while twin tube shocks are fitted to the rear, with both sets tuned for softer damping at low speeds, with additional damping and control when dealing with more difficult terrain. These also increases the suspension travel by an inch at the front, while it is up 1.5 inches for the rear.

Adding to the mix are 18-inch matte wheels paired with 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tyres, which not only contributes to the added ground clearance, but also provides a one-inch wider stance. Along with a Raptor-style bash plate up front, the Tremor has an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3 degrees.

Ford also throws in a locking front and rear differentials as standard and provides the option of a Torsen limited-slip front differential across all equipment levels. Tremor models with the high equipment package also get a torque-on-demand transfer case similar to the one used in the Raptor.

To make the Tremor recognisable, it gets a unique grille with functional vents and a blacked-out Ford oval, with Active Orange accents throughout the exterior. Side running boards that are inspired by the Raptor also make their way onto the body, while a cutout rear bumper features dual exhausts flanking two recovery hooks.

Inside, you get more Active Orange details, including the seat trim with special stitching, as well as the finishing for the dashboard, centre console and doors. An auxiliary power switch pack mounted on the ceiling allows owners to easily wire up various add-ons like winches, air compressors or lights.

In addition to the Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand and Mud/Rut modes, the Tremor also gains a Rock Crawl mode, which automatically engages the rear locking differential, turns off stability and traction control, reduces throttle response, adjusts shift points and displays the available 360-degree camera view on the center screen.

That camera is a cost option, along with other items like Trail Turn Assist that reduces steering radius in tight off-road terrain situations by applying brakes to the inside rear wheel. Trail Control can also be added on, acting like cruise control for off-road use, while the Trail Toolbox comes with a set of off-road assist features, including Trail One-Pedal Drive that lets drivers modulate the throttle and brakes with just one pedal – press to move forward, release to brake.