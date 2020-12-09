In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 December 2020 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Known to Malaysian riders for its extensive range of motorcycle luggage and accessories, Givi has unveiled new highlights from its 2021 product catalogue. These include an updated line of bags for off-road use, a seat bag and base pair to replace or complement the rider’s tank bag and a set of semi-rigid bags which features an extendable top case.

The off-road oriented Givi Canyon range, which succeeds its Gravel-T luggage, comes with 13 choices, all having roll-down tops for water-proofing. Included are options for side bags,, rucksacks, a waist bag, tank bags, cylinder, tool and cargo bags and matching accessories.

Highlights of the range include the 8-litre side bags, designed to attach to an adventure-touring bike’s engine guard using straps and the modular saddle base, meant for different side and top loads. The new 25-litre side bags come with a Monokey attachment for ease of mounting and dismounting while the 40-litre cargo bag has air release valve to allow items to be packed securely when folding the roll-top down.

Also new in the range is the Seatlock S430 base which functions the same way as a Tanklock type mounting. Matched with the ST610 bag, the Seatlock will suit riders who prefer having the tank clear of obstructions or mounting a Tanklock to the fuel filler cap.

The base of the Seatlock is made of rubber and will not scratch the saddle, mounting securely with straps. Used with an aluminium base plate – there are four base plate variants – the rider can quickly and easily remove bag and base plate for passenger duties.

Adding versatility is the Tanklock ST610 saddle bag, coming in early 2021, which mounts to the S430 base. The saddle bags are extendable and come with a shoulder strap, rain cover and inside the lid, an elasticised band holds small items securely.

Made from ABS, the Givi WL900 side cases and WL901 top case uses Givi’s Monokey attachment system, making it backward compatible to motorcycles fitted with suitable racks. The side cases have a 25-litre capacity and a centre zip allows for easy access while the top case comes in sizes ranging from 29 to 34-litres, adequate to store a modular helmet.

The 50.6 full-face helmet comes with new graphics in six variants and is a limited edition for 2021. The helmet features two-tone colour graphics with a new rapid cheekpad release for emergency use, Pinlock visor complemented by smoked sun visor, nose guard and wind deflector.

Weight of the 50.6 helmet is between 1.39 kg to 1.49 kg depending on size and sizes range from XS to XXL. Colour options are Matte Black/Red; Matte Black/Yellow; Matte Military Green/Yellow; Red/Blue; Matte Black/Silver; Italy (green, white and red).

Givi’s 2021 range of motorcycle accessories will not be available in every market and product availability will depend on the local distributor.

GALLERY: 2021 Givi Canyon motorcycle luggage