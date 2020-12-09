In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 9 December 2020 3:20 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted Nissan Kicks has arrived in the United States, following the facelifted B-segment SUV’s debut in Japan and in Thailand earlier this year.

Almost exactly three years on from the US debut of the pre-facelift model, the 2021 Kicks for this market features a 1.6 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 122 hp at 6,300 rpm and 155 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Outputs are sent to the front wheels via an Xtronic continuously variable transmission.

Three trim levels make up the Kicks line for the United States – S, SV and SR. The base S variant wears 16-inch steel wheels on 205/60R16 tyres, with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The SV and SR variants gain 17-inch alloys on 205/55R17 tyres, and the upper two variants gain disc brakes all round. Suspension on the 2021 Kicks is by independent struts in front and a torsion beam at the rear.

A restyled front end comes courtesy of a more aggressive front bumper and ‘Double-V’ grille pairing, along with new headlamps that gain a slim, multi-reflector LED design on the top SR variant, which also gets LED fog lamps. At the back, a new rear bumper with new tailgate trim and LED combination tail lamps also feature, while the upper section of the Kicks continues to wear the floating-roof look with hidden C-pillars.

Inside, the D-shaped three-spoke steering wheel continues to serve in the 2021 Kicks, with a seven-inch driver information display in the instrument cluster, with a six-way adjustable driver’s seat and a four-way adjustable front passenger seat, while the rear seats feature 60:40 split-folding for cargo-carrying flexibility. SV and SR trim variants receive new seat and door trim designs, plus a full centre console with armrest.

The SR Premium package adds Prima-Tex seat trim with three-tone colour and stitching, along with the Bose Personal Plus audio system featuring eight speakers including a pair of 2.5-inch neodymium speakers in the driver’s head rest. In terms of connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard across the board; the base S grade gets a seven-inch touchscreen, while the SV and SR gain an eight-inch colour touchscreen.

Standard safety equipment on the Kicks includes traction control, vehicle dynamic control (stability control), hill start assist and ABS, while the SV variant adds intelligent cruise control and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The top SR trim gains an integrated Dynamic Control module which adds Active Engine Brake, Intelligent Trace Control and Intelligent Ride Control.

Passive safety kit includes 10 airbags as standard, as well as child seat upper tether anchors. Also standard across the board is the Safety Shield 360 active safety suite, which is comprised of automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist and rear automatic braking – the latter a class-exclusive feature, says Nissan.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks colour palette gains three new colours – Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat and Boulder Gray Pearl, in addition to Gun Metallic, Super Black, Aspen White TriCoat and Fresh Powder. A range of two-tone finishes are also available, including new combinations of Super Black/Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Super Black/Electric Blue Metallic and Super Black/Boulder Gray Pearl. Also available are Super Black/Aspen White TriCoat and Super Black/Monarch Orange Metallic.