10 December 2020

Changan has revealed that it will be releasing its line-up of four models for the Philippines market, comprised of the Changan Alsvin, CS35 Plus, CS75 Plus and CS95, reports Auto Industriya.

The new range begins with the B-segment Alsvin sedan, which measures 4,390 mm long, 1,725 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,535 mm, and is offered in the Philippines with a choice of two engines – a 1.4 litre naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine producing 100 PS and 135 Nm of torque, and a 1.5 litre NA inline-four petrol that outputs 107 PS and 145 Nm of torque.

The Alsvin is offered in three variants; the base version gets the 1.4 litre engine mated with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the mid-range and top trim variants get the 1.5 litre engine, which is paired with a five-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. Safety kit on the Alsvin includes dual front airbags and ABS as standard, while the mid-range and top Platinum trim variants gain stability control, hill hold and a blind spot camera.

The Alsvin B-segment sedan comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a 12-volt power outlet, reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Exclusive to the top Platinum trim are leather upholstery, cruise control, a powered sunroof and rear parking sensors.

Changan CS35 Plus

Next is CS35 Plus, the most compact of the SUV trio here. Measuring 4,335 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, the CS35 Plus is offered in just one variant. This is powered by a 1.4 litre turbocharged, direct-injection inline-four petrol engine producing 158 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. This drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Safety equipment on the CS35 Plus includes six airbags, ABS with electronic brake force distribution, brake assist, blind spot camera, hill hold, hill descent control, reverse camera with parking sensors as well as speed-sensing door locks.

Conveniences include a 10-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-inch digital instrument panel, automatic climate control with N95 cabin air filter, panoramic sunroof, full leather upholstery, halogen projector headlamps, 18-inch wheels, remote engine start, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Next up in the latest SUV range from Changan is the CS75 Plus, which wears a more aggressive set of styling cues compared to its smaller sibling. Measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall, the CS75 Plus carries over its angular styling into the cabin as well, where a dual digital display setup is comprised of a seven-inch LCD instrument panel and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Changan CS95

Motive power for the CS75 Plus comes courtesy of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol producing 178 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,500 rpm, sent to a six-speed automatic transmission. The CS75 Plus gets three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

The CS75 Plus gets most of the safety kit that equips the CS35 Plus, and additionally gains a 360-degree surround view camera setup as well as traction control as standard.

Topping the Changan range as its latest flagship is the CS95 SUV, a three-row, seven-seater model which measures 4,949 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,790 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. Propulsion for the CS95 comes courtesy of a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that produces 232 PS at 5,000 rpm and 360 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,500 rpm. Transmission is via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety equipment for the CS95 builds upon that of the CS75 Plus, with the flagship gaining front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround view camera with video recorder and lane departure warning.

Changan has yet to release official Philippines pricing for the Alsvin sedan and the SUV trio, though Auto Industriya learns that the B-segment sedan will start from below PhP 540,000 (RM45,601), while the CS35 Plus will start from less than PhP 1 million (RM84,514) and the CS75 Plus from below PhP 1,230,000 (RM103,937). The flagship CS95 will start from around PhP 2,178,000 (RM184,045), according to the news site.

Changan Alsvin

Changan CS35 Plus

Changan CS95