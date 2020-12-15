In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 15 December 2020 9:51 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is set to be launched in Malaysia today, and you can watch the virtual launch of the second-generation model on Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s Facebook page at 11am.

The latest H247 made its global debut in December last year and is the successor to the first-generation X156 model. Underpinned by the carmaker’s Modular Front Architecture (MFA2), the new GLA is touted as a sportier, lifestyle-oriented alternative to the X247 GLB, with styling to match.

Compared to its predecessor, the new model appears a lot sleeker with a front end that is inspired by other Mercedes-Benz compact models, smoother bodywork along the sides, and a rear that sports taillights similar to those of the W177 A-Class. The redesign makes the GLA look more like a jacked-up hatchback, with a more dynamic profile to differentiate itself from the boxier GLB.

Inside, the dashboard layout is reminiscent of what you’ll find in other MFA2-based cars like the A-Class, GLB and CLA. Key talking points here include the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and a more spacious cabin, largely thanks to revisions to the GLA’s dimensions. The wheelbase has grown by 30 mm to 2,729 mm, despite the length being reduced to 4,410 mm (-14 mm), while the height now measures 1,611 mm (+100 mm), and the wider body is 1,834 mm (+30 mm).

The engine range for the GLA starts with the GLA 200 that packs a M282 1.33 litre turbo four-cylinder making 163 PS (161 hp) and 250 Nm of torque. From there, we have the GLA 250 and GLA 250 4Matic, both with a M260 2.0 litre turbo-four making 224 PS (221 hp) and 350 Nm. All engines get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the exception of the GLA 200 that gets a seven-speed unit instead.