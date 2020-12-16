In Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 December 2020 4:05 pm / 2 comments

The Royal Malaysian Police have launched Ops Lampu Isyarat (Red Light Operation) today, following the high number of motorists caught beating red lights, Bernama reported.

The operation will be carried out until December 31, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias. Ops Lampu Isyarat is aimed at finding red light offenders, particularly among motorcyclists including those who are food and parcel delivery personnel, among other motorists.

Last year, 69,267 summonses were issued to road users for disobeying red traffic lights. 52,170 summonses were issued in the first 11 months of this year, involving 26,764 motorcycles, 20,751 cars, 2,208 lorries and 2,447 other vehicles, he said.

“Summonses will be issued immediately, or details of the vehicles involved will be recorded for subsequent action. We take this behaviour and trend of driving seriously as it can cause incidents and annoyance in society,” the department director said in a statement.

Any one found to be in violation of traffic light signals can be issued fines of up to RM2,000 or subject to a jail term of up to six months, said Azisman.