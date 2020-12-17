In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 December 2020 12:25 pm / 1 comment

Rounding out the year is the 2021 Modenas Kriss 110, priced at RM3,877 before road tax, insurance and registration. For 2021, the Kriss 110 gets a safety upgrade with the inclusion of a front wheel disc brake.

Motive power for the Kriss 110 remains the same, with an air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder mill displacing 107 cc. Euro 3 compliant, the Kriss 110 is fuelled by carburettor and power numbers are listed as 6.57 hp at 8,000 rpm and 6.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

On the 17-inch front wheel, the hydraulic disc brake is clamped by a two-piston calliper while the rear uses a mechanical drum brake. Suspension is with conventional telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers, adjustable for preload, at the back and tubeless tyres are standard equipment.

In the cockpit, a digital fuel gauge and gear indicator is incorporated into the instrument panel while a USB charging port is found inside the 6.6-litre capacity under seat storage. New for the Kriss 110 is hazard lights, a useful feature in event of emergencies and fuel capacity is 4.2-litres.

Weighing in at 97 kg, there are three colour options for the 2021 Modenas Kriss 110 – Black, Blue and now colour option, Red. The Kriss 110 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

GALLERY: 2021 Modenas Kriss 110 Disco Brake – Black