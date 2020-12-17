In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 December 2020 4:41 pm / 0 comments

In an effort to crack down on motorists running red lights, Malaysian police are conducting “Operation Red Light” from December 15 to December 30, nationwide. The operation is intended to penalise those running red lights, especially motorcyclists, including food and despatch riders, as well as other road users.

This was said by DCP Datuk Azisman Alias, director of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) in a press release. The operation is also intended to raise awareness amongst road users traffic lights and signals must be obeyed.

Offenders will be summoned on the spot or have their vehicle details recorded for further action. Any individual found committing the offence of running a red light under Section 17 of the Traffic Rules and Regulations, 1959 can be subject to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or six months jail.

In 2019, a total of 69,267 summons were issued for the offence of running a red light. Of this number, 32,657 were motorcycles, 29,873 motorcars, 2,808 lorries and 3,929 for other vehicles.

Meanwhile for the months of January to November 2020, 52,170 summons were issued for running red lights. This constituted of 26,764 motorcycles, 20,751 motorcars, 2,208 lorries and 2,447 other vehicles.