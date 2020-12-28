In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 28 December 2020 10:55 am / 5 comments

Toyota has launched the C+pod, a compact, two-seater urban battery electric vehicle on a limited basis, and is intended for corporate users, local governments in Japan as well as other organisations that have been exploring mobility options.

The C+pod is also aimed at corporate users regularly visiting customers in urban or mountainous communities who require unrestricted and environmentally-friendly transportation options, said Toyota.

Measuring 2,490 mm long, 1,290 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall with a 1,780 mm wheelbase, the C+pod has a turning radius of 3.9 m for manoeuvrability through sharp corners on narrow roads and to minimise steering wheel operation. Motive power comes courtesy of a single permanent magnet motor producing 12.3 hp and 56 Nm of torque, enabling a maximum speed of 60 km/h.

The charging inlet on the C+pod also doubles as a power supply outlet with an optional connector

Electricity for the C+pod is provided by a 9.06 kWh lithium-ion battery, which takes around five hours to attain a full charge from a 200-volt/16-amp single-phase supply, or around 16 hours from a 100-volt/6-amp single-phase supply. Based on the WLTC Class 1 test cycle, the C+pod has a range of 150 km.

The Toyota C+pod can also provide a power supply of up to 1,500 W (100 volts AC) for up to 10 hours through its charging inlet located between the headlights via an optional power connector. The compact two-seater urban EV rides on coil spring struts with stabiliser in front, and a torsion beam rear axle, while braking is handled by discs in front and drums at the back. Rolling stock is comprised of tyres measuring 155/70R13.

The C+pod has active driver assistance systems to suit its intended urban role, and features a pre-collision safety system that detects vehicles and pedestrians both during the day and at night, as well as cyclist detection in the daytime.

Meanwhile, intelligent clearance sonar with Parking Support Brakes is present to help avoid collisions or mitigate damage from contact with walls or other stationary objects at low speeds. In terms of passive safety, the C+pod employs a structure that absorbs and disperses impact energy across multiple components, and mitigates impact to reduce injury to pedestrians.

The exterior of the C+pod features LED headlights and LED combination tail lamps, while exterior body panels are made of plastic in order to save weight. Inside, the cabin boasts an interior width of 1,100 mm, where instrumentation is located in the centre of the dashboard. Switches are also located in the central panel for the best ease of use, says Toyota.

The predominantly black cabin can be paired with five two-tone exterior colour schemes, as well as a trio of three-tone exterior colour options. For now, the Toyota C+pod is a limited offering to corporate and government users, though a full-scale launch including for individual customers is set to take place in 2022, says Toyota.