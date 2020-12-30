In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 December 2020 10:49 am / 0 comments

BMW M didn’t want to close the year with a ‘lousy New Year resolution’, so instead the maker of high-performance sedans, coupes and SUVs has offered a glimpse under the veil that covers the forthcoming BMW M5 CS, which will bring even more performance to the top of the M5 range, adding power and reducing weight.

On hand to supply the drip-feed of key information about the M5 CS in the video is BMW M CEO Markus Flasch, who says that the top M5 variant will pack 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque, and be 70 kg lighter than the M5 Competition. For comparison, that car packs 616 hp and 750 Nm of torque from its 4.4 litre biturbo V8 paired with an eight-speed automatic and switchable AWD, doing the 0-100 km/h run in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

The M5 CS will feature carbon-fibre bucket seats from the latest M3 and M4, says Flasch, and it will be a “true four-seater” where ‘you can expect something in the rear,” Flasch teases. The M5 CS has been revealed to wear forged aluminium wheels finished in gold bronze, housing M5 CS-exclusive carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers. Tyres are Pirelli P Zero Corsa measuring 275/35 in front and 285/35 at the rear, according to BMW M.

Pulling back the cover reveals a satin-finish paint application, likely to include a ‘Frozen’ prefix in the colour’s name, with gold bronze applied to the car’s kidney grille, fender trim and likely other visual elements as well. Being a CS variant, the front end can briefly be seen at the 0:52 mark of the video to feature a carbon-fibre front splitter, like on the F80 M3 CS and F82 M4 CS.

There’s a further nod to racing with what Flasch calls ‘motorsport-style yellow headlights’, though it is the LED DRL elements that are most apparently in yellow, as revealed here. At the front end, too, will be a carbon-fibre bonnet, according to BMW M.

The BMW M5 CS will be fully unveiled next month, says Flasch, when the full gamut of details will be released. What do you think of an even more performance-focused, four-seater version of a luxury sedan?

GALLERY: F90 BMW M5 Competition LCI