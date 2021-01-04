A proposal by Malaysian police to limit teenage and young adult riders to small capacity motorcycles is being studied by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). This was reported by national news agency Bernama saying JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim not decision has been made on the proposal as yet.
Any decision on such a proposal would have to be discussed in depth with the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research and the Public Works Department, Zailani is reported to have said. “The proposal was made due to the increase in the number of accidents and deaths involving high-powered motorcyclists involving youths, aged between 16 and 20 years,” said Zailani.
This issue was raised after an article appeared in portal Free Malaysia Today saying Bakri Zainal Abidin, deputy director of enforcement for Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (JSPT) made such a statement in speech. From Free Malaysia’s Today’s report, this was taken from an audio of recording of the speech made in 2019 during the Road Safety Council (MKJR) annual general meeting in 2019.
Bakri is quoted as saying, “new laws should be considered within five years for a new licence class for teenagers, where they will only be allowed to ride small engine capacity or low-powered electric motorcycles.” Additionally, in 2007, Consumers Association of Penang president, the late SM Mohamed Idris, urged the government to allow motorcyclists aged 17 to 21 to only ride motorcycles displacing 70 cc and below.
It should be noted there has not been a 70 cc motorcycle available for sale in Malaysia since the 1970s and such a motorcycle will struggle to reach a speed of 80 kmh. In discussion with industry colleague Albakry “Buck” Salehuddin of FSR Technology, who has extensive experience in mainstream journalism, riding motorcycles and currently engaged in motorcycle performance upgrades, this speed disparity makes it more dangerous for the rider.
“Can you imagine tooling up to manufacture a 70 cc kapchai just for the Malaysian market? It won’t happen because the Malaysian motorcycle market is so small, the cost of doing so will take millions (of Ringgit),” said Buck. Buck says a better solution is proper enforcement by the authorities, not just holding periodic traffic operations and ad hoc roadblocks as well as better driver and rider training from a young age.
Comments
I don’t know why anyone would pooh-pooh this idea as it has been done in Western countries for decades. The idea is having prohibitively very expensive yearly insurance to cover young riders/drivers of high powered vehicles. This makes only those who can afford to ride responsibly to continue doing so.
And why is ‘Buck’ bringing up the issue of locally making the small CC bikes, did he even consider imports or local assembly? Come on!
There is no 70cc restriction in western countries.
Only 125cc, and special low powered (restricted) motorcycles in australia.
The problem with this 70cc restriction idea is, there is practically zero new 70cc motorcycles for sale right now.
How do you do JPJ tests? All trainings and tests to be done on depilated 30-40 year old honda C70s?
Then would you need to retest to ride bigger bikes? Double costs for many who cant afford to even take 1 test!
Lesen taking from age-21. Do mental test along
The point is lack of regular unannounced enforcement all year round.Have u seen underage kids n even adult riders without helmets?We can have do s and don’t s but the enforcement is only seen after some vvip got hurt .
No point enforcement if their parents are riding bikes without helmet, working lights, riding in opposing directions, not respecting other road users. Monkey see monkeys do. Better to educate the parents than punish the children.
Good to see juveniles commute on electric motorcycle with maximum velocity capped at 50 km/h soon.
This would be a reasonable compromise I believe.
Still to fast. They should try walking.
Why not banned sales of new kapchai ?
Countless meetings, more studies, etc. with numerous makan karipap, nasi lemak, minum teh tarik session in between.
At the end, habuk pun tarak. Expected, not suprised, and everything back to normal.
Jangan cakap sahaja. Buat. Sekarang budak-budak tak dapat motor tak nak pergi sekolah. Mak ayah ikutkanlah apa yang anak nak,senang katanya anak nak berulang alik. Berlaku kemalangan baru nak tengadah.
klau aku cakap ‘tak nak gi skolah’ sbb Tak dpt motor, kat bapak aku dulu, dia bagi aku boot kulit satu kat muka… Bapak2 dulu Sayang anak punya sbb la macam2 Tak boleh buat. Bapak2 skrg ni Sayang anak punya pasal la Tak reti nak say ‘no’.
All these implementations are useless. The only way that works is to potong jari if they commit thr offences
the prob is that the youngster offender are not bothered at all. Parents all too busy cari makan, I guess.
Tarak lesen? Tarak roadtax or insurance? No problem for them becoz they will still ride. Legal or not legal. Abang abang polis tangkap, but what would they do at the end?
Enforce speed limiter on all bikes better…