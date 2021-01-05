In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2021 4:20 pm / 0 comments

Kia is gearing up for a big relaunch and we’ll see what the company has planned for its new journey ahead on January 6, 2021. The Korean carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of details just yet, although we already have plenty of information from previous reports.

First up, Kia is set to unveil a redesigned logo, which made a quiet appearance on the Imagine concept that debuted back in 2019. Featuring a more stylised script, the new logo will also be joined by a new company slogan – “Movement that Inspires” – to replace “Power to Surprise.”

Both will be used to market the company’s upcoming models, with reports suggesting a five-model push for 2021, as part of the “Plan S” strategy. Among the rumoured models include the next-generation Sportage as well as the Sedona (aka the Carnival) and Cadenza (rumoured to be renamed the K8) – the last two are for the United States market.

Electrification will likely be a big part of Kia’s event, as the company previously announced plans to bring 11 electric vehicles to market by 2025. These cars will be underpinned by the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture, which is shared with Hyundai and Genesis.