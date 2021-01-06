In Bikes, Husqvarna, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 January 2021 2:06 pm / 4 comments

After being publicly shown as a concept in 2017 and entering the market in 2018, the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen naked sports bikes are now officially in Malaysia. Coming in two displacements, 401 and 250, pricing for the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 is RM29,800 while the Svartpilen 250 is priced at RM24,800, with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

With Svartpilen meaning “Black Arrow” and Vitpilen, “White Arrow” in Swedish, this trio of sub-middleweight sports, along with bigger stablemate the 701, is fruit of Husqvarna coming under the aegis of Austrian firm KTM. This means engine mechanicals and running gear are shared with the KTM Duke 250 and 390, though styling takes a rather different turn with the Svartpilen coming with high-rise motocross handlebars while the Vitpilen has flat handlebars.

Inside the 401’s engine room, power comes from a 373 cc mill that puts out 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque, near enough identical to the Duke 390. As per the Duke 390, a six-speed PASC slipper clutch equipped gearbox delivers power to the rear wheel, with chain final drive.

For suspension, the 401 comes with WP Apex 43 mm diameter upside-down forks, with 142 mm of suspension travel. At the back, a WP Apex monoshock, adjustable for pre-load, gives 150 mm of up-and-down movement.

Braking wise, Brembo’s house brand Bybre is supplied, with a single four-piston radial-mount calliper on the front wheel clamping a 320 mm brake disc with two-channel Bosch 9.1MB ABS. In the rear, a single-piston calliper grabs a 230 mm disc, and the 401 rolls on 17-inch wheels in 3.00-inch width in front and 4.00-inch at the rear.

Weight for the 401 is listed as 152 kg sans fuel for the Svartpilen and 151 kg for the Vitpilen and seat height is set at 835 mm. Fuel is carried in a 9.5-litre tank and LED lighting is used throughout, with the instrument panel a digital LCD display.

Meanwhile, the Svartpilen 250 comes with a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder power plant putting out 31 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque 7,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel.

Like the 401, suspension on the 250 uses WP Apex units, with a 43 mm upside-fork for the front end and preload-adjustable mono shock at the back, with suspension travel 142 mm for both front and rear. Braking uses Bybre callipers, a four-piston unit in front clamping a 300 mm disc and a single-piston calliper at the back wheel on a 230 mm brake disc.

Seat height on the Svartpilen 250 is 835 mm and the fuel tank holds 9.5-litres with a 1.5-litre reserve. Weight is claimed to be 154 kg and only the Svartpilen 250 with taller handlebar is brought into Malaysia.

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401