In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 6 January 2021 9:28 am / 3 comments

Nissan has taken the veils off the Juke Enigma special edition, offering Amazon Alexa functionalities for the first time in Europe. It goes on sale immediately with a starting price of £23,195 (RM108k).

The Amazon Alexa voice control system is available for all Juke models equipped with the NissanConnect infotainment system. With this, users can remotely find out various car status such as door lock/unlock status, remaining fuel levels, turn on the headlights, and determine the car’s parking location. Customers can also ask Alexa to send an address to the on-board navigation. Remember, these can all be done remotely.

In terms of design changes, the Juke Enigma gets a series of stealth-like aesthetic upgrades, such as the deep black 19-inch Akari light alloy wheels, plus intricate graphic patterns on the roofline and mirror caps.

There is a signature Enigma graphic on the C-pillar that can be complemented by three exterior paint colours – Gun Metallic Grey, Storm White with black roof, or all black.

Nissan Europe vice president of product planning, Marco Fioravanti said: “The Nissan Juke offers head-turning design and advanced technology in a truly compelling package. Enigma draws on unique styling and intelligent connectivity to enhance the driving experience.”