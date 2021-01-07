In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 January 2021 12:18 pm / 2 comments

National road safety institute Miros (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Marii (Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute) to to raise vehicle safety standards. Among projects listed in the MoU is a plan to implement MyMap, a motorcycle safety star rating, similar to the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP).

Aimed at enhancing safety standards for new motorcycles, MyMap intends to give purchasers an idea of how the motorcycle they are purchasing rates in terms of safety features. These would include metrics such as suitability of design, adaptation of United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) safety standards as well as inclusion of safety equipment and features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control.

This is inline with programmes undertaken under the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) that also includes new initiatives such as NxGV, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0). It should be noted ABS for motorcycles is yet to be made compulsory in Malaysia and is only found larger displacement motorcycles where the manufacturer makes one “international model” to comply with current Euro 4 regulations.

There is no requirement in Malaysia for motorcycles to be equipped with either ABS or traction control on a compulsory basis, especially for the sub-quarter litre category.