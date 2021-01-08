In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mick Chan / 8 January 2021 6:57 pm / 0 comments

Aprilia has now officially unveiled the Tuono 660, the naked sport bike equivalent to the RS660 middleweight sport bike that was unveiled in November 2019, when the Tuono 660 Concept was shown.

The naked sport bike formula applies here – the clip-on handlebars are swapped for riser bars along with a different front fork offset in order to give a more relaxed riding position for its intended ‘street and daily use’ according to the Italian motorcycle manufacturer.

The Tuono 660 borrows its base from the RS660, namely the die-cast aluminium frame and swingarm as well as adjustable suspension front and rear by Kayaba. The double-fairing elements have been wind tunnel-tested as with the RS660, and the triple LED headlamp unit features daytime running lights. The Tuono 660 tips the scales with a kerb weight of 183 kg, says Aprilia.

Motive power for the Tuono 660 comes from a Euro 5-compliant 660 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin with a 270-degree combustion interval for a V-twin-like firing pulse. Maximum power for the Tuono is rated at 94 hp compared to 100 hp for the RS660, though a shorter final drive ratio aids response and acceleration. There is also a 47 hp version of the model for riders graduating from smaller motorcycles.

The Tuono 660 also follows the path taken by its RS660 sibling in terms of rider aids, with the APRC electronics suite comprised of multi-level traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake control and engine mapping, made possible by ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable ABS is present as well.

Five riding mode presets are present for the Tuono 660 (three for road and two for track, like on the RS660), with scope for fine-tuning parameters, says Aprilia. Instrumentation on the Tuono 660 comes courtesy of a new colour TFT screen as seen on the RS660.

The latest naked bike from Noale borrows the Acid Gold paint from the Aprilia RS660, and adds Concept Black and Iridium Grey to complete the trio of colours available. The Aprilia Tuono 660 is on sale now in the United Kingdom, priced at £9700 (RM53,145).

Aprilia Tuono 660 accessories