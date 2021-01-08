In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 January 2021 5:03 pm / 2 comments

Flood waters on the East Coast Highway (LPT1) is not receding, and the main connection between the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia is still not passable to traffic at various points.

According to LPT1 operator Anih Berhad in its status update this noon, another stretch is now flooded, and it’s KM 126.3 between Chenor and Temerloh. Here, the highway has been closed in both directions since 2.30am today. This is in addition the Temerloh-Lanchang stretch (KM 113 to KM 115), which is still closed to traffic in both directions.

No change at the Lanchang to Karak stretch (KM 84.6), where KL-bound lanes have been open to traffic since the morning of January 5. The eastbound lanes to Kuantan remain closed.

With the E8 partially closed, the suggested alternative routes involve detours to Negeri Sembilan. This is because the old road (Route 2) is also flooded in parts from Maran to Lanchang.

For those travelling from KL to Kuantan, you can turn off the highway at Karak heading towards Simpang Pertang in N9. After that winding Route 9 stretch, head towards Muadzam Shah and onwards to the Gambang toll.

If you’re from the east coast heading back to KL, you will need to head south to Muadzam Shah before crossing to the west. You can either try to navigate your way back to the E8’s Karak interchange or head towards Bahau in N9, Kuala Pilah and finally Seremban. This U-shaped detour passes by Route 11. With unpredictable weather and heavy traffic on narrow trunk roads, stay alert and drive safe.