Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) will soon forward a proposal to the Malaysian Ministry of Transport to make helmet use compulsory for cyclists. This was said in a Tweet by Datuk Suret Singh, chairman of MIROS.
The proposal aims to reduce cyclists injuries in a crash, as research has shown cyclists, along with equestrians, run a high risk of head and brain injuries. However, for most Malaysian cycling groups, attending a ride usually means the cyclist wears a helmet on a voluntary basis, which a reminder saying, “no helmet, no ride,” appended to ride notifications.
In other countries, such as Australia which was the first to enact such a law, cycling requires the compulsory use of a helmet by law, which also includes children. Rule 256 of the Australian Road Rules states that “the rider of a bicycle must wear an approved bicycle helmet securely fitted and fastened on the rider’s head, unless the rider is exempt from wearing a bicycle helmet under another law of this jurisdiction,” with non-compliance attracting a fine.
In neighbouring Singapore, which is a fine country to live, a compulsory helmet law for cyclists has been in force since 2018. This includes bicycles whether power-assisted or not.
Comments
As if the helmet will save you when you fall on the tarmac due to a pothole. Government should govern themselves, not us.
Motorbikers pon tak tentu wear helmet, sembangg
Studies in US and Europe have SHOWED that Cyclist with or without Helmets involved in accidents have NO SIGNIFICANT difference in injuries. As EXPECTED due to exposure of body. Helmets ONLY protect the HEAD. If it involves injuries to the HEAD it is unlikely that HELMETS will save the cyclist. Either way ……… IT ONLY BENEFITS the Helmets manufacturers and discourage Cyclist that are going short distance to due their normal activities of shopping, food, etc. Usually not exceeding 1000m. So ………… Why MAKE life difficult for Cyclist ? It ONLY encourage more illegal ENFORCEMNT towards innocent cyclist. A REALLY STUPID IDEA. PS:- I am a hardcore CYCLIST and WEAR HELMET when cycling for Exercise or more than 3km.