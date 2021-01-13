In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2021 3:05 pm / 4 comments

New entry into the UK urban electric mobility market is the Silence ‘e-moto’ electric scooter range, which consists of four models. These are the entry-level Silence S02 LS with 35 km range and 50 km/h top speed priced at 2,695 pounds sterling (RM14,925) and the 3,595 pounds sterling (RM19,909) Silence S02 LS Long Range with 145 km range and 100 km/h top speed.

The S02 LS and S02 LS Long Range are designed for door-to-door delivery services and urban business use. A 2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and 1.5 kW hub-mounted motor powers the S02 LS while the S02 LS Long Range gets a 5.6 kWh battery pack, with the smaller 27 kg battery requiring a charge time of between three to four hours and the larger 40 kg pack taking six to eight hours.

Rounding out the range is the Silence S02, retailing at 4,695 pounds sterling (RM26,000) with a 7 kW hub-mounted motor fed by a 5.6 kWh battery pack. Charging time takes six to eight hours on domestic current which gives 127 km range and a governed top speed of 90 km/h.

At the top of the Silence line-up of electric scooters is the Silence S01 with 100 km/h top speed and 127 km of range. Similar to the Silence S02, the S01 uses a 7 kW hub-mounted motor and 5.6 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

A unique feature of the Silence e-scooters is the battery pack. Detachable like many others of the tyre, the Silence battery pack comes with a handle and fold out wheels, allowing the battery pack to be easily transported for charging off-board.

For on-board charging, a 3-pin UK plug hooks up the Silence to any 220 volt socket. Full suite of electronics is standard equipment, including the Silence app for Android and iPhone that allows the rider to check charge status as well as remote lock/unlock from his or her phone.

The app also allows the owner to share a key code, letting friends unlock and start the Silence without needing a physical key. The on-board GPS receiver lets the owner know where the Silence is at all times and the Silence app gives navigation using Google Maps.

Combined braking is also standard, with the left hand lever activating both brakes and the right hand lever only the front while a low-speed reverse gear is provided, letting the owner manoeuvre the Silence easily. Necessary information is displayed on the LCD screen and there are three performance modes – City, Eco and Sport – with four colour options, white, black, grey or green.