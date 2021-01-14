In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 January 2021 1:58 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber, which come with the V-twin engine derived from the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure-tourer. The bright colours of the previous generation V9 are gone replaced with two stealthy options – Grigio Lunare for the V9 Roamer and Nero Essenziale matte on the V9 Bobber.

In the engine room is an air-cooled, transverse 850 cc V-twin putting out 65 hp and 73 Nm of torque, compared to the 55 hp and 62 Nm of torque from the previous model. The frame on the V9 has also been revised, featuring a strengthened headstock to increase stability and ride feel.

A six-speed gearbox and shaft drive gets power to the rear wheel. Enhancing rider comfort is rubber-mounted footpads that minimise vibration.

Model specific updates include a new saddle for the V9 Bobber, along with aluminium side panels and a short front mudguard. Also updated is a new digital instrument cluster and LED lighting is used throughout, with DRL in the shape of the Mandello eagle.

The V9 Roamer is differentiated from the V9 Bobber by the use of wider front tyre and blacked out engine trim and black exhausts. In Malaysia, the Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer was sold at a price of RM59,300 but is currently sold out.