15 January 2021

The department of transport in the Philippines is planning the implementation of a new motor vehicle inspection system, reports Auto Industriya. This is centred upon a more stringent set of checks that every motor vehicle will have to undergo as a requirement of the annual motor vehicle registration process with the land transportation office (LTO) in the country, it said.

The section pertaining to wheels and tyres in particular were mentioned, which says that “tyres have a safe and useful life of five years,” and that users should “see to it that tyres are not yet ‘expired’,” an excerpt of the guidelines sighted by Auto Industriya said, which the publication says that it indicates the country’s department of transport and land transportation office have set a five-year age limit for tyres.

Each motor vehicle inspection centre (MVIC) will also check every wheel on the vehicle to ensure that there are no fractures or welding defects, as well as for the specifications of the tyres for the size, load capacity and speed category ratings to match those for the vehicle, the report said.

A quick recap – a tyre’s age is indicated by the DOT (Department of Transportation) code, a four-digit stamp on its sidewall, where the first two numbers denote the week number in a year, and the last two numbers indicate the year.

Taking the first picture above as an example, the “5018” stamp on this tyre’s sidewall indicates that it was manufactured in the 50th week of 2018. In the context of the Philippines ruling, this tyre depicted here is well within the five-year age limit.

In 2019, we reported on the British Rubber Manufacturers Association (BRMA)’s recommendation that tyres not used for six years or more should not be fitted to vehicles, and all tyres exceeding 10 years of age be replaced of disposed of. This was in light of a social media post regarding the age of tyres being sold, that had been making the rounds at the time.

Further to this, Michelin added that unlike fruits, tyres do not go bad simply because they have been left untouched. The tyre manufacturer said that the ‘expiry date’ of a tyre should be determined from the date it is fitted to a vehicle, and not just from its date of manufacture. This is because tyres sustain zero load when in storage, and the demands of driving have a far greater impact on tyres.

What do you think of this move, dear readers? Would this be a good ruling to apply in Malaysia as well, given the recently publicised state of repair of roads in the country?