In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 15 January 2021 11:45 am / 0 comments

Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled the GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar, the full name given to the racing car that will be the Japanese manufacturer’s entry into the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The GR010 Hybrid is powered by a 3.5 litre biturbo V6 engine that sends 680 PS to the rear wheels, combined with a front axle-mounted 272 PS motor generator co-developed by Aisin AW and Denso.

For comparison, the eventual road-going Super Sport has been tipped to use the 2.4 litre V6 from the outgoing TS050 Hybrid, paired with the Toyota Hybrid System-Racing (THS-R) for a total system output of around 1,000 hp. For this GR010 Hybrid that will go racing, total system output as stipulated by the technical regulations for this category is 680 PS.

This means that the GR010 Hybrid’s electronics will reduce the output of the internal combustion engine as the proportion of the total from electric drive increases. Electric drive is powered by a Toyota lithium-ion battery and fuel capacity is 90 litres, while driveline is a transverse seven-speed sequential gearbox with a mechanically locking differential and multi-disc clutch.

Rolling stock is comprised of Rays magnesium alloy wheels measuring 13 x 18 inches, mounted with Michelin slicks measuring 31/71-18. Braking is handled by Akebono monobloc calipers with ventilated carbon discs, while suspension is via torsion bar-sprung independent pushrod double wishbones front and rear. Steering is hydraulically assisted.

As a result of the cost-cutting measures brought by the latest WEC regulations, the GR010 Hybrid is, at 1,040 kg, 162 kg heavier and 32% less powerful that the TS050 Hybrid endurance racer that it replaces, with lap times around the famed Le Mans circuit expected to be 10 seconds slower than before.

Measuring 4,900 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,150 mm tall, the GR010 Hybrid is 250 mm longer, 100 mm wider and 100 mm taller than the TS050 Hybrid it replaces. The GR010 Hybrid also marks the first time in Toyota’s WEC campaign that its endurance racer will do without a rear motor generator unit (MGU) as the sole permitted MGU is now located on the front axle, which means that the racer is required to have a starter motor and fully hydraulic rear brakes.

The new technical regulations permit just one homologated bodywork package with only one adjustable aerodynamic device, therefore the GR010 Hybrid will compete at low- and high-downforce circuits in the same exterior specification, thus depending on the adjustable rear wing for adapting to the requirements of different racetracks.

“The GR010 Hybrid is a preview of our road-going cars. What we learn on the WEC racetracks will directly benefit our customers,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing president Hisatake Murata.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will field two cars for its coming ninth season of participation, with the #7 car to be driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López while the #8 car will be driven by Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley. Nyck de Vries continues to be the test and reserve driver for the Japanese manufacturer’s 2021 World Endurance Championship LMH campaign.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Super Sport prototype