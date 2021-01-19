In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 19 January 2021 11:43 am / 1 comment

With the debuts of the Peugeot 508 PSE sedan and wagon variants, Peugeot’s unveiling of the high-performance duo will lead the French brand’s thrust towards introducing a Peugeot Sport Engineered variant of every model it sells, Peugeot CEO Jean-Phillipe Imparato told Auto Express.

The French automaker’s CEO intends for the brand to have a major launch every year in every region, which “will be the case in 2021 and we will have something in March,” said Imparato. “I am then working on the next step of the Peugeot line-up in 2023 – I’m always feeding the renewal of the line-up in order to achieve the one-launch-per-year strategy,” he said.

Beyond the PSE range following the high-performance 508 sedan and station wagon duo will be an all-new 308, with more details on this to be revealed in March this year, says Imparato. The company is also considering the next steps for the PSE range after the 508 duo, the CEO said.

Details on the successor to the current Peugeot 308 are expected to surface in March

“It is a question I have on the table in the coming two years. We will have to choose one day if we go larger, adding something on top, or if we go below, depending on (the outcome of our studies),” said Imparato. It may not be literally about size, but rather about product positioning. “You can go below in terms of dimensions but up in terms of content – that could be one of the directions we could choose,” he explained.

With this, Imparato aims to move the brand further upmarket. “In 2020, we sold 32% of all cars at the maximum GT-Line and GT levels. (The PSE range expansion) feeds the upmarket move of the brand,” the French automaker’s CEO said.

The debut of the 508 PSE is intended as something to “send a message to the market”, which aims to say that Peugeot doesn’t want the EV transition to be boring, said Imparato. “We want to have fun, even if we have CO2 emissions below 50 g/km,” he said.

The Peugeot 508 PSE range tops the regular 508 range with a dual electric motor plug-in hybrid powertrain, producing 200 PS at 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm from its 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine. This enables the 508 PSE to do the 0-100 km/h run in 5.2 seconds, 80-120 km/h in 3.0 seconds and the standing kilometre sprint in 24.5 seconds. Top speed in 250 km/h, or 140 km/h in EV mode.

GALLERY: Peugeot 508 PSE sedan, station wagon