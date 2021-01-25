In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 25 January 2021 11:03 am / 0 comments

Back in December 2017, MINI introduced its Yours Customised service, which allowed customers to select, design and order selected parts to personalise their cars. By using 3D printing and laser lettering, bespoke pieces were created and shipped out to customers, who were then able to install them with ease.

The idea was part of the company’s efforts to make customisation for its vehicles more accessible, but the experiment has now come to an end. According to a post on the company’s official website, the service has now been discontinued, although there’s no reason as to why.

As a recap, the service offered a range of parts for MINI models, including indicator inlays (known as side scuttles), trims for the passenger side in the interior, LED door sills and LED door projectors. Through a dedicated site, customers would be able to choose from a range of base materials and colours, to which their own designs (signature or motif) can be applied.

MINI worked with 3D polymer printing suppliers like HP, EOS and Carbon to create the pieces, which were interchangeable to allow customers to exercise their creativity. A show car that highlighted the depth of the service was the Royal Wedding Edition, which was made in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

