26 January 2021

There will be a new movie on Netflix showcasing the world of Formula One. It isn’t a documentary in any way, but rather a fictional film about a young and talented American F1 driver who becomes involved with the mafia and is forced to serve as a getaway driver to save his family.

No release date has been revealed yet, but the movie, called The Formula, will be written, directed and produced by Gerard McMurray, whose previous work includes Burning Sands and The First Purge. It stars Hollywood legend Robert De Niro and John Boyega, the latter a British-Nigerian actor who shot to fame playing Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to reports, The Formula will take place in contemporary grand prix racing. McMurray said on Instagram: “Feels amazing to see this idea in my head finally come to life that I’m writing, directing and producing.” Jane Rosenthal, De Niro and Berry Welsh are also producers of the film.

“My new production company Buppie Productions is teaming up with Tribeca Films and Netflix to bring to you a dope original film coming soon called The Formula starring two of my favourite actors, John Boyega and Robert De Niro. It’s the story of a young man from Detroit who becomes an international racing star in the world of Formula 1 under the tutelage of his mentor with old mob ties,” he added.