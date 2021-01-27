In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 January 2021 5:59 pm / 0 comments

Now entering its third generation, the 2021 KTM 1290 Suer Adventure S is claimed by Austrian motorcycle maker to be its sportiest and most advanced adventure-tourer yet. This takes the form of a chassis overhaul that moves the steering head rearwards by 15 mm and relocating the front half of the KTM V-twin, along with a lengthened swingarm that increases stability under acceleration.

A new 23-litre fuel tank with keyless access and accompanying bodywork redistributes weight and increases riding agility on the 1290 Super Adventure S. Adjustable in height by 20 mm, the two-tier seat is also lower to the ground, helped by a redesigned subframe with rider comfort further increased by a height adjustable windshield, with 55 mm of movement from high to low.

A new 7-inch TFT-LCD display connects to the rider’s smartphone and the menu system is now easier to view and more intuitive to use, with the panel sited atop a storage compartment that now features a USB charging socket. Electronic riding aids are also revised to be less intrusive, with four ride modes – Rain, Street, Sport and Offroad – and a fifth Rally mode is an extra cost option with the installation of the KTM Rally Pack.

Further electronic wizardry is found in the standard equipment Adaptive Cruise Control. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, the cruise control uses radar to automatically adjust separation distance to traffic in front, with five-degrees of separation set by switches on the handlebar pod.

In the engine room, the Euro 5 compliant V-twin produces 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque from the 1,301 LC8 mill. The six-speed gearbox comes with a revised Pankl gear mechanism and an optional quickshifter is available from the KTM catalogue.

Suspension is WP Apex semi-active with improved damping using new valves while the six-axis inertial measurement unit provides direct input into the suspension system for adaption to rider behaviour. For riders who need more from the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, a Suspension Pro package gives individual adjustment for the fork and monoshock as well as automatic preload adjustment and switchable anti-dive.

The earlier mentioned Rally Pack enables the Rally ride mode and MTC slip adjustment for rear wheel slides. Combining the Suspension and Rally pack gives the Tech pack which additional comes with quick shifter, motor slip regulation, hill hold and adaptive brake light.